COVID-19 claims over 211,000 lives in Africa so far

At least 211,066 people have died due to the COVID-19 pandemic across Africa to date after the continent saw 6,245 more deaths over the past two weeks, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Thursday.

The number of cases Thursday totaled 8.3 million with more than 202,000 infections recorded over the past two weeks.

According to the update, 7.7 million patients have recuperated while the number of laboratory tests the continent conducted stands at 74.9 million.

Of the five geographical regions on the continent, Southern Africa recorded the highest caseload of 3.9 million, North Africa 2.5 million, East Africa 1 million, West Africa 647,200, and Central Africa 242,800.

At least 109,100 people died of the virus in Southern Africa, 67,700 in North Africa, 21,300 in East Africa, 9,500 in West Africa, and 3,400 in Central Africa.

In terms of vaccination performance, the continent of 1.3 billion people has so far received a total supply of 181.2 million jabs of which 136.1 million have been administered.