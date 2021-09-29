Rohingya rights leader shot dead in Bangladeshi refugee camp

Unknown assailants have shot dead a leading Rohingya rights activist living in Bangladesh after he fled persecution in Myanmar more than four years ago, police said on Wednesday.



Officer Nayeemul Haque said Mohib Ullah, 50, the head of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH), died of his wounds in hospital.



Between four and five assailants, whose faces were partially covered by scarves, shot Ullah at close range at a roadside tea stand in the Lombashia refugee camp in the south-eastern Bangladeshi district of Cox's Bazar, the officer told reporters, citing witnesses' accounts.



"Three bullets ripped through his chest," he said.



The motive for the killing was not clear, Haque said, adding that the police were trying to find the killers.



Local government officials said Ullah, a teacher turned rights activist, came to Bangladesh in 2017 after Buddhist-majority Myanmar launched a brutal military crackdown on Rohingya Muslims in northern Rakhine state.



His organization has more than 300 activists working for Rohingya rights, according to a government report. The organization played a role in plans to repatriate Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar, added the report.



Ullah was one of a group of victims of religious persecution from around the world who met former US president Donald Trump at the White House in 2019, when he asked the US to help his beleaguered people.



Bangladesh hosts more than 1 million Rohingya Muslims in sprawling camps in Cox's Bazar. More than 750,000 of the refugees arrived after Myanmar's military offensive against the minority group in August 2017.



