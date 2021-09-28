TURKEYS ERDOĞAN SET TO PAY OFFICIAL VISIT TO RUSSIA ON WEDNESDAY

Turkey's Erdoğan set to pay official visit to Russia on Wednesday

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is scheduled to pay a working visit to Russia on Wednesday, Turkey's Communications Directorate has announced.

President Erdoğan will arrive in Moscow at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin , the directorate said on Tuesday.

The two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral ties between Ankara and Moscow, current regional developments, and international issues, with a particular emphasis on Syria, Libya, and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin announced that various aspects of Russian-Turkish partnership in the political, commercial, and economic fields are on the meeting's agenda.

A comprehensive exchange of views will also be made on international issues, including developments in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, and the Caucasus, the statement added.