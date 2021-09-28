TURKEYS ERDOĞAN SET TO PAY OFFICIAL VISIT TO RUSSIA ON WEDNESDAY

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is scheduled to pay a working visit to Russia on Wednesday, Turkey's Communications Directorate has announced.
President Erdoğan will arrive in Moscow at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the directorate said on Tuesday.
The two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral ties between Ankara and Moscow, current regional developments, and international issues, with a particular emphasis on Syria, Libya, and Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin announced that various aspects of Russian-Turkish partnership in the political, commercial, and economic fields are on the meeting's agenda.
A comprehensive exchange of views will also be made on international issues, including developments in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, and the Caucasus, the statement added.