Canada PM Trudeau says new Cabinet to be sworn in next month, finance minister to stay

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that he will swear in his new Cabinet next month, with Chrystia Freeland returning as his finance minister and deputy, after his Liberals were re-elected for the third time last week.

Trudeau, speaking with reporters in Ottawa at his first full news conference since the election, also said lawmakers would be back in parliament this fall and that getting vaccine mandates in place would be his new government's priority.

"I have asked Chrystia Freeland to continue serving as deputy prime minister and our minister of finance, and she has accepted," he said.

"We will be swearing in Cabinet in the month of October and we will be bringing back the House of Commons before the end of fall," he added.

Trudeau's Liberals were returned to power in a closely contested Sept. 20 election, but fell short of winning a majority. That means they will continue to need the support of at least one other major party to pass legislation.

Four of Trudeau's female Cabinet ministers will not be returning as one did not run and three lost their seats. Trudeau said gender parity would remain the starting point for forming his next Cabinet.

"I will be seeking, as I always do, to ensure that there is a proper regional distribution, that there is a range of skills and diversity around the table," Trudeau said.

The Liberals won or are leading in 159 seats, short of the 170 needed for a majority, with the Conservatives leading 119 and New Democrats ahead in 25. The Quebec-focused Bloc Quebecois led in 33 seats. One recount has been requested so far.