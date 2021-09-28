3 million people in Myanmar need humanitarian assistance

Myanmar is facing a grave humanitarian crisis due to the combination of the Covid-19 pandemic and the military coup staged earlier this year, according to a new report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).



"Continued challenges in accessing people in need remains a fundamental challenge due to ongoing insecurity, bureaucratic impediments and disruptions to the banking systems/cash liquidity issues," OCHA said in the report.



"Myanmar's 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan, which requires 276.5 million dollars to help more than 3 million people, is 47-per-cent funded, leaving a deficit of 146 million dollars," the report added.



Myanmar has been in political turmoil since February, when the country's military staged a coup and ousted the country's civilian leaders including Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who had been the de facto leader of the country since democratic elections took place in 2015.



Popular protests against the seizure of power were brutally suppressed, forcing anti-junta militias underground.



Millions of people are now facing hunger and malnutrition, with about 3 million people requiring humanitarian assistance, according to UN figures.



Up to 3.4 million people are predicted to have insufficient food within the next six months, in addition to the 2.8 million who already suffered from food insecurity before the coup, according to the World Food Programme.



There are also some 220,000 internally displaced people in the country due to various armed conflicts since February.



The death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic continues to surge, and the situation is exacerbated by a lack of vaccines and health system that has largely collapsed.



To date, Myanmar has recorded 459,436 coronavirus cases and some 17,583 Covid-19 related deaths, but the true figures are likely to be far higher due to Myanmar's low testing capacity and virtually non-existent healthcare system.



According to estimates by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), a local NGO, at least 1,136 people have died at the hands of the military since the coup, and more than 8,000 have been arrested.



