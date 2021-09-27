Lava flowing again from La Palma volcano after brief pause

Lava began flowing again from a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma on Monday, after it briefly stopped for two hours earlier in the day.



Lava flows resumed and a large black cloud could again be seen above the volcano in Cumbre Vieja, according to RTVE state television.



The volcano had suddenly fallen silent earlier in the day, after an eight-day eruption that has caused widespread destruction and led to evacuations and curfews.



Since the eruption began, it has been unclear how long it might last. On Monday, a volcanologist said such interruptions were not unusual and that it was too early to say whether the eruption was finally over, in comments to RTVE state television.



The lava flow was approaching the sea on Monday, and was only 800 metres away from the island's west coast, prompting the authorities to impose a curfew on several nearby towns, RTVE reported.



Toxic fumes can form when lava, with a temperature of 1,000 degrees Celsius, comes into contact with salt water.



The curfew applied in the towns of San Borondon, Marina Alta, Marina Baja and La Condesa, where people were told not to leave their homes and to keep their windows and doors closed.



However, further evacuations were not needed, as those whose homes were thought to be in danger had already been evacuated.



The lava flow had been moving quickly towards the coast on Sunday, when it passed the town of Todoque, destroying San Pio X church in the process.



Meanwhile, the island's airport has reopened, said operator Aena in a tweet. The runway has been cleared of volcanic ash. Two flights were scheduled, to and from La Palma, according to the operator's website.

