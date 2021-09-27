China sends new satellite into space

China on Monday launched a new satellite into space, according to state-run media.

The country's space authorities launched Jilin-1 Gaofen 02D satellite from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center from northwest China's Gobi Desert in Inner Mongolia, a landlocked autonomous region, Xinhua News reported.

Kuaizhou-1A rocket carried the satellite which entered the planned orbit successfully.

The same launch had failed last year.

The report added that it was the 11th mission for the Kuaizhou series carrier rockets.