At least 12 people killed in Houthi attack in NW Yemen: Media

At least 12 people were killed and 22 others injured on Sunday in a ballistic missile attack by Iranian-backed Houthi militias inn northwestern Yemen .

In a statement, local authorities condemned the "heinous crime" committed by the Houthis during a ceremony in the city of Midi in the province of Hajjah marking the 59th anniversary of the revolution of Sept. 26, 1962, official news agency Saba reported.

The statement called on the international community, local, regional, and international legal institutions to condemn the terrorist act and list the Houthis as a terrorist organization.

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthis overran much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa.

The crisis in Yemen escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

The conflict has claimed more than 233,000 lives, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.