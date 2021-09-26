5 killed in Daesh attack in Iraq’s Diyala

Five people were killed in a twin attack by suspected Daesh militants in Iraq's eastern Diyala province on Sunday, according to a local police officer.

A roadside bomb exploded at a civilian vehicle in the town of Had Akhder, northeast of Diyala, the officer said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

As security forces arrived at the scene, gunmen opened fire, causing the casualties, the officer added.

According to the source, a police officer was among the victims, while four people, including two security personnel, were injured in the attack.

In recent months, Daesh terrorists have escalated their attacks, especially in the area between Kirkuk, Salahuddin, and Diyala, known as the Triangle of Death.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh by reclaiming all territories the terrorist group controlled since the summer of 2014, which was estimated to be about a third of the country's territory.

The group, however, still maintains sleeper cells in large areas in Iraq and occasionally launches sporadic attacks.