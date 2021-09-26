3 dead in US train derailment in Montana

At least three people were killed and others injured Saturday in a train derailment in the US state of Montana , according to reports.

"Empire Builder train 7/27 derailed five cars near Joplin, MT. There are approximately 147 passengers and 13 crew members onboard, with injuries reported," the US' largest railroad operator Amtrak said in a statement.

The number injured remains unknown but the New York Times, citing Amanda Frickel, the disaster and emergency services coordinator for Hill County, Montana, said more than 50 people were hurt.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office confirmed the casualties.

According to an Amtrak statement, five cars derailed.

"Amtrak is working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers, and safely evacuate all other passengers," it said. "Additional details will be provided as available."