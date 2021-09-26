25,000-euro painting stolen from sleeping man on train in Germany

Published September 26,2021
Unknown perpetrators have stolen a 25,000-euro (26,300-dollar) painting from an artist on his way to an auction, German police said on Sunday.
The 44-year-old man had been on board a high-speed train from Cologne to Munich and had placed the artwork in between two seats before falling asleep, police said.
When he woke up close to his destination, he realized that the painting was gone and notified the police. He is now pressing charges.
Analysis of closed-circuit TV footage did not provide any clues as to the identity of the perpetrators, police added.