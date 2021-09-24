Turkish, Nigerian defense ministers meet in Ankara

Turkey 's defense minister on Friday met with his Nigerian counterpart in the capital Ankara and exchanged views on defense and security issues as well as cooperation in the defense industry.

According to a statement by the Turkish National Defense Ministry, Hulusi Akar received Alkassoum Indattou with an official ceremony held at the ministry.

They had a meeting before inter-delegation talks.

The Turkish defense minister expressed satisfaction over-friendly relations between the two countries and highlighted the need of increasing cooperation in the fields of military training and defense industry.

Akar also underlined the importance of cooperation and experience sharing in the fight against terrorism.

This is Indattou's first official visit to any foreign country after being appointed as the minister in April.







