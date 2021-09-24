Suicide bombing near military headquarters in Somali capital

A suicide bomber blew himself up near a Somali military headquarters in the capital Mogadishu on Friday afternoon, police said.

The attack hit the area near Villa Baidoa, the Somali military's second headquarters in Mogadishu.

No casualties were reported from the attack, according to Somali police.

"At around 15.03 p.m. (1203GMT), a suicide bomber blew himself up between Madina Hospital and Villa Baidoa. There were no casualties, except for the suicide bomber," police spokesman Abdifatah Adan Hassan said in a statement.

A police officer in the area told Anadolu Agency over the phone said that security agents reached the crime scene and started an investigation.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the suicide attack but Somali-based al-Qaeda affiliated terrorist group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for recent attacks in the horn of African country.