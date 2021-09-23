 Contact Us
News World UN commissioner urges international effort to end Myanmar conflict 'before it is too late'

UN commissioner urges international effort to end Myanmar conflict 'before it is too late'

"The national consequences are terrible and tragic – the regional consequences could also be profound. The international community must redouble its efforts to restore democracy and prevent wider conflict before it is too late," Michelle Bachelet -- The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights -- said in a statement.

Reuters WORLD
Published September 23,2021
Subscribe
UN COMMISSIONER URGES INTERNATIONAL EFFORT TO END MYANMAR CONFLICT BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Thursday warned of a human rights catastrophe under military rule in Myanmar and urged the international community to do more to prevent conflict there from worsening.

"The national consequences are terrible and tragic – the regional consequences could also be profound," Bachelet said in a statement. "The international community must redouble its efforts to restore democracy and prevent wider conflict before it is too late."