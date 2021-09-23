PAKISTANS PM KHAN WARNS AFGHANISTAN WILL DESCEND INTO CIVIL WAR IF TALIBAN FAIL TO FORM INCLUSIVE GOVERNMENT

News World Pakistan's PM Khan warns Afghanistan will descend into civil war if Taliban fail to form inclusive government

"If they do not include all the factions, sooner or later they will have a civil war. That would mean an unstable, chaotic Afghanistan and an ideal place for terrorists. That is a worry," Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said in an interview with BBC Urdu aired late Tuesday.

