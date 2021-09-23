EU adds 3 nations to free travel list

The EU added three countries to its free travel list on Thursday, while withdrawing rights to non-essential entry to travelers from two nations.

Residents from Chile, Kuwait and Rwanda now join Australia, Canada, Jordan, New Zealand, Quarter, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Ukraine and Uruguay and can visit the EU for non-essential purposes regardless of vaccination status.

The same applies to China, if Beijing grants similar rights to EU passports holders.

Bosnia and Herzegovina were removed.

The list applies to the 27 EU member states and countries taking part in the Schengen cooperation -- Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

The free travel list is a recommendation for EU states but governments are allowed to make exceptions and allow visitors from non-EU states.

The bloc decided to restrict the entry of non-EU nationals last March to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.