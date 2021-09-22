Sudanese general blames politicians for military coups in Sudan

Influential Sudanese general Hamdan Dagalo, known as "Hemedti", on Wednesday blamed politicians for a failed coup attempt in Sudan.

"The causes of military coups are politicians who neglected services for the citizens and were preoccupied with seats and power," Hemedti, the deputy leader of Sudan's ruling Sovereign Council, said during a military graduation ceremony in Khartoum.

On Tuesday, Sudanese authorities thwarted a coup attempt by a group of military officers.

A military statement said 21 army officers and dozens of soldiers were arrested in connection with the failed coup attempt.

"We supported Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's initiative for consensus, but they (politicians) were engaged in exclusion and trapping each other," Hemedti said.

"The crisis in Sudan will only be resolved through unity and working in a patriotic spirit," he added.

In April 2019, the Sudanese military deposed long-serving President Omar al-Bashir after mass protests against his rule.

In August of the same year, a civilian-military transition authority was created to lead political transition for a three-year period.