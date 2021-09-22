Singapore registers 1,178 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 1,178 new COVID-19 cases, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday, the highest single-day increase since April 2020.

At least 1,038 of the cases were reported among community, 135 in the migrant worker dormitories, while five are imported cases, according to the ministry.

The new numbers pushed the overall caseload in the country to 79,899.

Meanwhile, three fatalities were also reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 65.

A 62-year-old female, who died from coronavirus-related complications, was not vaccinated against COVID-19, and had a history of hypertension and hyperlipidemia.

A 74-year-old male, who also died from the virus, was partially vaccinated and had a history of chronic kidney disease, diabetes mellitus and hypertension.

Meanwhile, an 83-year-old male patient, who had been vaccinated against COVID-19, also died of the virus. He had a history of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and recurrent aspiration pneumonia.

At least 1,109 COVID-19 patients are currently admitted in hospitals, with 17 of them in critical condition.

As of Monday, 82% of the country's population of 5.7 million has completed their full regimen or received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 84% has received at least one dose, according to the ministry.



