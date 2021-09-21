Survivors of Russian university shooting flown to Moscow for treatment

Several survivors of a deadly shooting rampage at a university in the Russian city of Perm have been flown to the capital Moscow for treatment, civil protection authorities said on Tuesday.



An aeroplane carrying seven seriously injured people landed at Moscow's Vnukovo airport on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said on Telegram.



The news comes a day after a man opened fire at a university in Perm, about 1,200 kilometres east of Moscow, killing at least six and injuring some 20 people.



Tuesday was proclaimed a day of mourning across the region. In front of the campus entrance, people laid flowers and lit candles.



In the city, long lines formed in front of blood donation centres, local media reported.



The shooter was also wounded during his arrest and is being treated in a hospital. He had announced his plans shortly beforehand on the internet, claiming that he was not a supporter of any ideology.