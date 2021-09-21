German politicians shocked by Covid-related petrol station shooting

The shooting dead of a petrol station cashier in Germany, apparently over a dispute about wearing a face mask, has prompted leading politicians to warn about a "radicalization" of those who oppose coronavirus measures.



The Greens' candidate for chancellor, Annalena Baerbock, on Twitter linked the shooting to the Lateral Thinking movement, which includes people strongly against coronavirus restrictions.



"The radicalization of the Lateral Thinking scene makes me deeply concerned ... we must all counter the growing hate," she wrote.



The secretary-general of the centre-right Christian Democrats (CDU), Paul Ziemiak, wrote that "a young man was effectively hanged because he tried to insist on the obligation to wear a mask."



This was, Ziemiak tweeted, an "inconceivable level of radicalization."



In the incident on the weekend, a 49-year-old man who was in a petrol station shop in the western town of Idar-Oberstein allegedly became irate when the cashier refused to sell him beer due to his lack of a face mask.



Chief prosecutor Kai Fuhrmann said on Monday that the alleged perpetrator, who is in custody, confessed to having killed the 20-year-old student with a shot to the head, saying that the burden of the pandemic had caused him to do it.



Fuhrmann told dpa on Tuesday that investigators were still "establishing a clear picture" of what had happened.