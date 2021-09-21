Argentina to ease coronavirus restrictions, open borders to foreign tourism

Argentina's Health Minister Carla Vizzotti, alongside new Cabinet Chief Juan Manzur announced on Tuesday the easing of coronavirus restrictions with the gradual reopening of land borders Oct. 1 and foreign tourism Nov. 1.

"We are going through the last stage of the pandemic," Manzur said at a news conference.

There will be no more self-isolation for Argentines, residents and foreigners who arrive for work purposes beginning Sept. 24.

On Oct. 1, foreign nationals from neighboring countries will be permitted to enter without having to self-isolate.

Foreign tourists will be allowed Nov. 1 but will have to adhere to a range of requirements, including having to show a completed vaccination status undertaken at least two weeks before arrival in Argentina and show a negative PCR test 72 hours before traveling. Those who do not will have to undergo an antigen test before being allowed entry and a PCR test five to seven days after arrival.

Health officials said those who do not provide proof of vaccine status will be required to self-isolate and undergo an antigen test and a PCR test seven days after arrival.

Authorities also announced that when 50% of the country is fully vaccinated, the antigen test will no longer be required, apart from those entering who are unvaccinated.

They said face-coverings will no longer be mandatory outdoors and there will be no limits on the number of attendees at social gatherings. And 100% capacity will be allowed at a range of economic, religious, cultural and social activities.

Participators for indoor activities must adhere to social distancing rules, face-coverings and ventilation measures.

Soccer fans will be able to return to stadiums which will run at 50% capacity beginning Oct. 1. Fans will be able to attend the famous Superclasico between River Plate and Boca Juniors on Oct. 3.

Nightclubs will also be permitted to operate at 50% capacity.

Vizzotti also noted that 43.7% of the population have received two vaccines doses of the COVID-19 vaccine while 63.4% have received at least one dose.

Argentina has registered 5,241,394 infections and 114,518 deaths since the start of the pandemic.