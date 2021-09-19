Turkish forces 'neutralize' 10 more YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish forces "neutralized" 10 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, across Turkey 's border, authorities said on Sunday.

According to Turkey's National Defense Ministry, the terrorists attempted to attack the Operation Peace Spring zone, where Turkey carried out a cross-border anti-terror operation in 2019.

It said on Twitter that Turkish commandos had prevented an attempted attack by YPG/PKK terrorists, neutralizing 10 of them in the process.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.





