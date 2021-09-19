Hundreds of election violations reported across Russia, officials say

Election officials in Russia have received at least 750 complaints about violations during the country's parliamentary vote over the past three days, the Interior Ministry said Sunday evening, according to Interfax news agency.



There was no information about serious violations that could affect the outcome of the vote, Interfax said.



In contrast, the independent observers of the Golos organization have listed thousands of irregularities nationwide, most documented with photographs and video footage.



In several regions, there had also been "massive violations" of the rights of observers and candidates, for example. The three-day election had "considerably widened the scope for violations", Golos said.



Voter turnout was reported at more than 45 per cent by early evening in Moscow.



