AUSTRALIAS PM MORRISON SAYS UNDERSTANDS FRANCES DISAPPOINTMENT OVER SUBMARINE DEAL

Australia's PM Morrison says understands France's disappointment over submarine deal

"Of course it's a matter of great disappointment to the French government, so I understand their disappointment. But at the same time, Australia like any sovereign nation must always take decisions that are in our sovereign national defence interest," PM Scott Morrison told a briefing.

Published September 19,2021
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday he understood France's disappointment over Canberra's cancellation of a submarine deal in favour of a pact with the United States and Britain but that Australia needed to protect its interests.

