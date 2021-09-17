Wales introduces vaccine pass for mass events, nightclubs

People in Wales will have to provide evidence that they have had two doses of Covid-19 vaccine before entering large-scale events and nightclubs, the local government announced Friday.

The pass, dubbed vaccine passport, will be asked from next month before entering clubs, no-seating indoor events with more than 500 people and outdoor no-seating events to be attended over 4,000 people.

"The last thing we want is further lockdowns and for businesses to have to close their doors once again," First Minister Mark Drakeford told a news conference.

"That's why we must take small but meaningful action now to control the spread of the virus and reduce the need for tougher measures later."

Drakeford added that "coronavirus cases have risen to very high levels over the summer as more people have been gathering and meeting."

"Tragically, more people are dying from this terrible virus."

The requirement to produce a vaccine pass before entering such events will come into force on Oct. 11.