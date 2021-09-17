Turkey reports 27,692 new coronavirus cases, 237 deaths

Turkey has administered nearly 104.6 million coronavirus vaccine jabs since the country launched an immunization drive in January, according to official figures released Friday.

Some 52.5 million people have gotten their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 41.7 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

The data showed that 84.58% of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 9.7 million people.

Separately, the ministry reported 27,692 new coronavirus cases, while as many as 237 more people lost their fight against the disease in the last 24 hours.

As many as 341,854 tests for the virus were done over the past day.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 4.67 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with almost 227.3 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.