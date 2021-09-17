MALAYSIAS KING, QUEEN EMBARK ON 10-DAY SPECIAL VISIT TO UK

Malaysia's king and queen are heading to the UK on a special visit that will conclude on Sept. 27, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Queen Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah will visit the Battersea Power Station, Malaysia's iconic project in London, according to a ministry statement.

They will meet Malaysian businesspeople, academics, students, and community leaders at the country's embassy in London on Sept. 24, followed by a visit the next day to the Tun Abdul Razak Research Center, which is owned by the Malaysian Rubber Board.

The king will also discuss defense cooperation and related issues with British army chief Gen. Nicholas Carter.

"This special visit symbolizes the importance of the close relationship between Malaysia and the UK manifested at the highest level of government," the Foreign Ministry said.

According to the Malaysian Investment Development Authority's data, the UK is Malaysia's 19th largest trading partner, 18th export destination, and 19th top source of imports.

In 2019, Malaysia's total trade with the UK saw an annual increase of 5.3% and stood close to $4 billion.

The UK ranks ninth among foreign investors in Malaysia with a total of 467 projects worth some $2.4 billion.

Last year, Malaysia and the UK established the Joint Committee for Bilateral Trade and Investment Cooperation to bolster economic relations.