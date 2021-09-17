France breaks the 70-per-cent vaccination barrier

Seventy per cent of people in France have now been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, with 73.9 per cent of the population having received their first dose, the French health authorities announced in Paris on Friday.



For the fourth week in a row, the number of new infections continued to drop, it announced. In addition, the number of hospitalizations for Covid-19 patients has been declining for the past three weeks.



A recent survey also found that the number of those favouring vaccination continues to rise even among children. However, the observance of hygiene rules was found to be declining.



Only 58 per cent of respondents said they still refrain from shaking hands or kissing cheeks when greeting people or wash their hands regularly. However, 68 per cent of respondents claimed to adhere strictly to rules on mask wearing.



