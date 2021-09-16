Turkish forces save lives of 19 asylum seekers pushed back by Greece into territorial waters

Turkey on Thursday rescued 19 asylum seekers after they were pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities, according to the Turkish Coast Guard Command .

Acting on a tip-off, a coast guard team was dispatched off the coast of Turkey's southwestern Aydın province to rescue the stranded asylum seekers.

The asylum seekers were taken to the shore and later referred to the provincial migration office.

Meanwhile, 39 irregular migrants were held in Turkey 's northwestern Kırklareli province on Thursday, a security source said.

The migrants, including Iraqi, Syrian and Afghan nationals, had entered the country through illegal means, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

They were referred to the provincial migration office after routine checks.