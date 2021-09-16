Merkel to meet Macron for working dinner at Elysee Palace

French President Emmanuel Macron is due to receive German Chancellor Emmanuel Macron on Thursday evening for a working meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris.



According to Elysee sources, the joint dinner will focus on the situation in Afghanistan and the Sahel. They also want to talk about the upcoming French presidency of the EU Council. France takes over the six-monthly rotating presidency in January.



Merkel steps down as chancellor later this month after 16 years at the helm of German politics when the new Bundestag is elected. Her farewell visit to Macron is scheduled for a later date. According to the Elysee, this is planned in a personal format after the German elections.



Macron had already received the chancellor candidates of the Social Democrats (SPD) and Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), Olaf Scholz and Armin Laschet, in Paris last week.



