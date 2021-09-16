Indonesian court finds president guilty in air pollution lawsuit

An Indonesian court on Thursday ordered President Joko Widodo and Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan to improve the hazardous air quality of the capital.

The court found seven top officials, including Joko and Anies, guilty of environmental negligence in a civil lawsuit filed in 2019 by 32 plaintiffs.

The court said that the government failed to inform the public about the risks of air pollution.

It ordered the president to set national air quality standards to protect citizens and the environment.