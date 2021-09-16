Egypt accused of 'persistent intimidation' to silence activists

Amnesty International

intimidation

harassment

on Thursday accused Egyptian security agencies of "persistentand" of human rights defenders as a political tactic to silence them.

The London-based group interviewed more than 25 people summoned by the feared National Security Agency specialising in political and militant cases, for a report called: "This will only end when you die."

"Activists and human rights defenders said at every summons NSA officers regularly threatened them with arrest and prosecution unless they attended interrogations, and raided the homes of those who failed to appear," Amnesty said.

Most of those interviewed -- 21 men and seven women -- described "living in constant fear of being detained by the NSA".

"As a result, many are too scared to express their opinions or participate in political activities and some have been driven into exile," the rights group said.

The report details how those interrogated, many of them former political detainees, were routinely subjected to "intrusive questioning" with threats of torture against them and their families "if they refused to disclose information".

Human rights defenders interviewed in the report said NSA officers conducted "unauthorised examinations of phones and social media accounts", and the questioning took place without the presence of lawyers.

Egypt's most prominent political prisoner, Alaa Abdel-Fattah, previously told AFP of the strict probation measures he had to observe during a short release between two spells in jail.

Amnesty urged President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi , a former army chief who took power in 2014 after leading the military overthrow of democratically-elected president Mohamed Morsi the year before, to "put an end to extrajudicial harassment".

Since taking office, Sisi has overseen a sweeping crackdown on dissent, with rights groups estimating that Egypt holds about 60,000 political prisoners.

Earlier this week, Sisi launched a "national strategy" for human rights while taking at international rights groups, accusing them of not knowing the full spectrum of "challenges facing the country".

In March, 31 countries staged a rare rebuke of Egypt at the UN Human Rights Council, expressing alarm over its use of anti-terrorism laws against government critics.









