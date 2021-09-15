North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles into sea, Seoul claims

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Wednesday, South Korean military claimed.

According to Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that the missiles were fired from central inland areas of the country.

Seoul and Washington intelligence authorities are analyzing the latest missile fire, the JCS added.

"Our military maintains a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the US," the agency quoted JCS as saying.

Last weekend, North Korea also carried out a test of its new long-range cruise missile.

Cruise missiles are not banned under UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea, but ballistic missile tests are a violation of the resolutions.

Last month, the US and South Korea held joint military exercises opposed by Pyongyang, which called them "a threat to their security."

In January, just hours after US President Joe Biden took office, Pyongyang conducted a cruise missile test while later in March North Korea again tested a new tactical short-range ballistic missile.

Reacting to the North Korean move, Biden warned there would be "responses" if North Korea continues with such escalations.

In response, North Korea said Washington might face "undesirable happenings" if it continues its provocations and "habitual hostility" against Pyongyang.

On Tuesday, Washington's special envoy for North Korea, Sung Kim renewed its call for dialogue with North Korea and said Washington has no hostile intent toward Pyongyang.