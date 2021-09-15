CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK SPREADS IN CHINAS FUJIAN PROVINCE

An outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus in Fujian province in south-eastern China is spreading.



Fifty more infections were discovered in the province, authorities said on Wednesday.



Since the outbreak of the Delta variant last Friday, 152 people have been infected, leading to a lockdown in two major cities in the province, Putian and Xiamen.



The current outbreak originated in Putian. It has been suggested that a man brought the virus in after returning from Singapore.



The man travelled back to China on August 4, spent 21 days in quarantine and tested negative for the virus nine times. Last Friday, however, a test was came back positive.



The Chinese government is pursuing a zero Covid-19 strategy.



With curfews, mass testing, contact tracing, quarantine and strict entry restrictions, the country has been able to keep the coronavirus under control.



Recently, local clusters of the Delta variant have been reported in places, but so far these have been brought under control through strict measures.

