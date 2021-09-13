UN human rights chief calls for environmental refugees to be accepted

UN Human Rights chief Michelle Bachelet has called on the international community to open up channels for the acceptance of environmental refugees, due to the devastating effects of the climate crisis, pollution and habitat destruction in some parts of the world.



"When people are forced to move because their environment can no longer support a life with dignity, pushing them to return to such a situation is not only unprincipled - it is completely unsustainable," the high commissioner told the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday.



In recent months, droughts from Senegal to Siberia have put millions of people at risk, Bachelet told the panel. Added to this, she said, were the huge fires and floods that have already occurred around the world this year.



The 47 countries on the council will discuss in the coming weeks the creation of an expert body to monitor the climate crisis and its impact on human rights globally.

