Turkish FM Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu meets Balkan officials

Turkey 's foreign minister on Monday separately met with the recently appointed high representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as the Serbian president of the National Assembly .

In a Twitter post, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said: "Pleased to host Christian Schmidt , recently appointed High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina."

Çavuşoğlu vowed to "continue to support the endeavors of the Office of the High Representative for the stability and unity of Bosnia and Herzegovina."

In a separate tweet, the Turkish minister said: "Met with my friend Ivica Dačić, President of National Assembly of #Serbia, whom I got together with in Belgrade a short time ago."

"His extensive experience in politics & diplomacy will significantly contribute to the rapid development of our interparliamentary relations," Çavuşoğlu added.