French far-right pundit edges closer to presidential bid

Eric Zemmour

Top French far-right commentatorannounced Monday that he would be stepping down from his TV show, increasing speculation that he will run for the presidency next year.

Zemmour, known for his anti-immigration and anti-Muslim rhetoric, has teased his political ambitions since the start of the year and is to begin a national book tour this week "to meet the French people"

The loss of his role at his ratings-topping show on the CNews channel came after France's CSA media regulator classified him last week as a politician rather than a journalist.

"I'm sad," Zemmour told the channel on Monday, while declining to rule out having political ambitions. "I think it was inevitable."

The 63-year-old author and pundit, who has been convicted for inciting racial hatred, is seen as competition for the established far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who has already announced her candidacy for next April's election.

Polls currently show President Emmanuel Macron as the narrow favourite in the race, but analysts say the election remains highly unpredictable.

Paris' Socialist Mayor Anne Hidalgo announced her intention to stand on Sunday, while the rightwing Republicans and the Green party are yet to announce their candidates.

The CSA monitors French television channels to ensure that all political currents are equally represented.

The decision to classify Zemmour as a politician meant that CNews would have had to give over more air time to rival politicians to compensate for his appearances on the hit "Face a l'Info" show, which airs from Monday to Thursday.

"I've always been involved in politics. I tell you, journalism is politics," he said last Thursday after the CSA's decision.

As well as widespread reporting in the French media that he is seeking political and financial backing for his candidacy, posters have also appeared around Paris bearing his face and the slogan "President Zemmour."

Polls suggest he would win around seven percent in the first round of the presidential election if it were held today, meaning he would fail to make it to the final run-off.

"Eric, you'll get three percent and you won't stop me from making it to the second round. But you will stop me from finishing top (in the first round)," Le Pen allegedly told Zemmour, according to his new book.







