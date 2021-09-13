Biden to host India, Japan, Australia leaders Sept 24: White House

Joe Biden will host the prime ministers of India, Japan and Australia for an in-person summit on September 24, the first-ever gathering of Quad Leaders at the White House, the president's office said Monday.

"The Quad Leaders will be focused on deepening our ties and advancing practical cooperation on areas such as combatting COVID-19, addressing the climate crisis, partnering on emerging technologies and cyberspace, and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yoshihide Suga of Japan and Scott Morrison of Australia will meet with Biden in person six months after the countries held a Quad Leaders-level virtual engagement.