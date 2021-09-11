Turkish troops neutralize 9 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish forces on Saturday neutralized nine PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said.

The terrorists were detected and neutralized in the Operation Pençe-Kaplan region, the ministry said on Twitter, sharing footage of operations carried out by Turkish forces.

Turkey's anti-terror operations will continue without any letup, it added.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, across Turkey's southern border, to plan terrorist attacks in Turkey.

The Pençe operations are a series of offensives Turkey has carried out since 2019 against terrorist organizations in northern Iraq, particularly the PKK.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.







