Turkey welcomes agreement on formation of government in Lebanon

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published September 11,2021
Turkey welcomed on Saturday an agreement on formation of a new Cabinet in Lebanon, ending a deadlock that lasted for over a year.

"We are very pleased that an agreement has been reached on the formation of a new Cabinet in Lebanon under the leadership of Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"This is an important step in the government formation process, which has been going on for 13 months."

The development came over a year after the previous administration quit following the devastating Beirut port explosion.

It hoped that the government "will be able to obtain a vote of confidence and take office as soon as possible, so that it can effectively address the challenges facing Lebanon."

The ministry also expressed Turkey's continuing support "for the well-being, stability and security of Lebanon and the Lebanese people."

Since late 2019, Lebanon grapples with some of the severest domestic challenges including currency devaluation, and shortages of fuel and medicines.