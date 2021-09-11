Polish health care staff protest in Warsaw over working conditions

Doctors, nurses and other health workers from all over Poland gathered in Warsaw on Saturday to protest against low salaries and poor working conditions.



Newscasters broadcast images of crowds gathering in the city centre and in front of government buildings as of midday. Many wore white lab coats, held banners and gave speeches warning that the country's health care system could collapse due to financial strain.



Their posters called for swift measures to rescue the health care system, or highlighted shortages with phrases such as, "In Poland there are 24 doctors per 10,000 people."



Some of the demonstrators set up a tent camp dubbed "White City" near Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki's official residence in the evening.



They said that they would stay there overnight and remain for as many days as needed until their most important demands were met.



Health Minister Adam Niedzielski announced that talks would be held with representatives of the Protest and Strike Committee on Tuesday, and that Morawiecki would also be in attendance.



