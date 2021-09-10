RUSSIAS GAZPROM SAYS NORD STREAM 2 PIPELINE FULLY COMPLETED

 Contact Us
Russia's Gazprom says Nord Stream 2 pipeline 'fully completed'

The controversial Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline was completed on Friday morning, Russian company Gazprom said. Gazprom executive board chairman Alexey Miller made the announcement at a morning meeting, Russia's state-run TASS news agency reported, citing a company statement.

Published September 10,2021
Energy giant Gazprom announced Friday that construction of the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, set to double natural gas supplies from Russia to Germany by bypassing Ukraine, had been completed.

"Chairman of the Management Committee Alexei Miller said that this morning at 8.45 Moscow time (05:45 GMT) construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was fully completed," Gazprom said in a statement.

Nord Stream 2 has divided European capitals and raised tensions between the bloc and Washington.

A key controversy is that it diverts supplies from an existing route through Ukraine and is expected to deprive Europe's ally of annual transit from Russia.

Running from Russia's Baltic coast to northeastern Germany, the underwater, 1,200-kilometre (745-mile) pipeline follows the same route as Nord Stream 1, which was completed over a decade ago.