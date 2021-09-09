US initial jobless claims decline by 35,000

The number of Americans filing first-time unemployment claims fell 35,000 to 310,000 last week, according to Labor Department figures on Thursday.

Analysts expected 335,000 claims for the week ending Sept. 4. The previous week's figure was revised up by 5,000 from 340,000 to 345,000.

The unemployment rate fell to 5.2% in August from 5.4% in July, according to the latest figures.

The world's largest economy added just 235,000 jobs in August and still has 8.4 million unemployed workers as of last month.

More than 22 million people in the US lost jobs in March and April of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.