Turkish security forces nab 13 Daesh suspects in capital

Turkish security forces on Thursday rounded up 13 foreign nationals for their alleged links to the Daesh terrorist group in the capital Ankara, a source said.

Intelligence and police units conducted a simultaneous operation at determined addresses to nab 15 foreign nationals over their alleged ties to the terrorist group in conflict zones abroad, said the source on condition of anonymity.

While 13 were held, efforts to nab the remaining suspects are underway.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organization.

The country has since been attacked by the terrorist group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more wounded in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.