Turkish president due in New York for UN General Assembly

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is set to pay a four-day visit to the US to attend the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

At UN headquarters in New York, Erdoğan will address the General Assembly, which begins next Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Erdoğan is also expected to have bilateral meetings with leaders of various countries on the sidelines of the assembly.

He is also set to inaugurate the 36-story Turkevi Center in Manhattan.

The building, which uses traditional Turkish architectural motifs, especially from the Seljuk Empire, rises to the sky in the shape of a tulip and can be seen from downtown Manhattan, the East River, and Long Island.

The building was designed as a symbolic skyscraper that will add to the skyline of New York, one of the world's most iconic cities, and reflect Turkish culture, history, and diversity.