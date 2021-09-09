GERMANYS FAR-RIGHT PARTY AFD CALLS FOR RECOGNITION OF TALIBAN’S INTERIM GOVERNMENT

Germany 's far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) on Thursday called for the diplomatic recognition of the Taliban 's interim government in a bid to facilitate deportations to Afghanistan, local media reported.

According to the weekly Der Spiegel news magazine, Tino Chrupalla , the AfD co-chairman, expressed support for recognizing the interim government and reopening the German Embassy in Kabul after the new German government takes office following the Sept. 26 general elections.

"The new federal (German) government must recognize the Afghan government as soon as possible so that we can deport immigrants who are required to leave the country to Afghanistan," said Chrupalla.

Diplomatic relations should "not be made dependent on whether one shares the world view of a country," he added.

The German government has repeatedly stated in recent days that it will not recognize the Taliban.

Foreign Minister Heiko Mass has explicitly ruled out the recognition of the interim Afghan government at the moment.

However, he spoke in favor of continuing talks with the group, as Germany was still trying to evacuate people from Afghanistan.

Germany's top diplomat reiterated he remained skeptical about the new leadership in Kabul.

"The announcement of a transitional government that doesn't include the participation of other groups and the violence yesterday (Tuesday) against demonstrators and journalists in Kabul, are not signs to be optimistic," Maas said.