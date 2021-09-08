U.S. envoy warns conflict between Turkey, Greece is not inevitable

A conflict between Greece and Turkey is not inevitable, said the U.S. ambassador to Athens on Tuesday.

Speaking at an online panel, titled Changing Tides: Great Power Competition In the Eastern Mediterranean, hosted by the Center for European Policy Analysis on Tuesday, Geoffrey Pyatt made remarks on relations between Turkey and Greece, the Eastern Mediterranean, and other regional developments.

Noting that Greece is an important American ally in the Eastern Mediterranean , he drew attention to the recently improving relations between Greece and other countries in the region, including the UAE, Israel, Lebanon, Jordan and Egypt.

Pyratt also reiterated Washington's support for the 3+1 cooperation framework between Greece, Southern Cyprus, Israel, and the US.

Highlighting the importance of regional energy cooperation, he said: "One of the greatest examples of regional energy cooperation anywhere in Europe is the Southern Gas Corridor, which relies on the relationship between the TAP (Trans Adriatic) pipeline and Turkey every single day.

"This is an area that offers the prospect of building new channels for cooperation and for win/win. I do not accept the principle that conflict between Greece and Turkey is inevitable, and it's certainly not in the interest of the United States ." Pyratt added.



