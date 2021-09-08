Two hospitalized after fire in asylum seekers' hostel in Germany

Published September 08,2021
Two people have been hospitalized for smoke inhalation after a fire in an asylum seekers' hostel in northern Germany, police said early on Wednesday.
A total of 60 firefighters were sent to the scene after several blazes broke out in four buildings at the hostel complex in Kiel-Holtenau late on Tuesday.
A police spokesperson said investigators were looking into whether this was a case of arson.
The emergency services were able to extinguish the fires quickly.
Paramedics examined 20 people at the scene and sent two to hospital.