Taliban releases detained Afghan journalists after beating them

Taliban militants have physically abused at least two Afghan journalists with a popular local newspaper in Kabul for covering a protest by women's rights activists.
"Signs of dozens of cables and whips are on the face and head of the two colleagues of Etilaatroz. We brought them to office weak and in a state of lethargy," Zaki Daryabi, the publisher of Etilaatroz, an investigative online and print newspaper, wrote on Twitter.
The militants briefly detained five journalists with the paper earlier Wednesday in Kabul.
Photos and videos shared by Daryabi show how two of the journalists can hardly walk or speak after their release. Another picture shows a heavily bruised backside.