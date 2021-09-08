Protests continue across Afghanistan despite Taliban intimidation

Protesters took to the streets of Afghanistan for the third day in a row, despite the Taliban's attempts to intimidate those opposing its rule.



A group of Afghan women set out from a Hazara-dominated area of western Kabul early on Wednesday to protest the make-up of the new government, according to videos shared on social media.



The footage shows the protesters chanting "a Cabinet without women fails" as they marched through the city. Others carried signs reading "work, education and freedom."



The Taliban announced their caretaker government on Tuesday without a single woman on the list. Also absent was a single member of the Hazara ethnic group, Afghanistan's third-largest, and one persecuted by the Taliban during its rule in the late 1990s.



Local media outlets have stopped reporting on street protests since the Taliban briefly detained a group of journalists covering a demonstration against Pakistani interference in Afghanistan in Kabul on Tuesday.



The militant group also violently put down protests in several other Afghan cities on Tuesday, including in Herat, Ghazni, and Faizabad.



At least two protesters were killed and seven others wounded in western Herat province after the Taliban opened fire to disperse the protesters, Herat resident Najibullah Sahi told dpa.



A number of protesters were arrested in Ghazni, a former local official confirmed.



Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen told reporters in a WhatsApp group on Wednesday that those who are intending to stage peaceful demonstrations can do so after getting permission from the authorities.



Shaheen claimed that protesters are using abusive language against their leaders in order to provoke acts "to flare up tussles."



